Do MBAs have a future? Full-time MBA programmes are in retreat. Do they have a future?

Add a new name to the list of endangered SA species: the full-time MBA. As in the case of the wild dog, the riverine rabbit and Pickersgill’s reed frog, numbers are dwindling. And while full-time MBAs are unlikely to become extinct soon, sightings are a fraction of what they used to be, and may dwindle further in coming years.

Wits Business School dropped its full-time course at the end of 2019. Now the University of Stellenbosch Business School is following suit. MBA director Jako Volschenk confirms that this year’s programme will be the last; from 2021 students will have to follow a part-time distance degree.