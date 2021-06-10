Features Welcome to the workspace revolution Companies will have to reinvent workplaces if they want to entice staff away from their home desks and couches BL PREMIUM

Though the pandemic has left empty a large chunk of commercial buildings across global business hubs, it seems the end of the office is not yet nigh.

It looks increasingly likely that offices will remain central to the way companies do business in the post-Covid world. In fact, work-from-home fatigue is starting to set in among many formerly office-bound employees, if a new study by global real estate advisory JLL is anything to go by...