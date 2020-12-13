Home is where the pandemic spending is
Homeowners tackle to-do lists, drive home improvement sales
13 December 2020 - 00:08
South Africans are spending more money on renovating their homes, whether they live in upmarket suburbs or in townships and rural areas.
Low interest rates, the increase in government grants and the fact that people simply have a bit of extra cash because they are not spending on travel and entertainment during the pandemic have fuelled spending on home improvement...
