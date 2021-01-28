More dark times loom for SA
Eskom’s power supply forecast puts SA at code red for the next three months. Energy experts expect electricity constraints to be the norm for much longer
28 January 2021 - 05:00
A sea of red is almost never a positive description for anything — least of all SA’s power supply forecast. Yet, according to Eskom’s most recent weekly system status report — in which it details supply and demand in the previous week and maps out power supply forecasts — SA is at code red for the next three months.
From January 18 to April 18, Eskom’s "planned risk scenario" factors in 14,200MW of unplanned outages. This is coloured amber — indicating there will be a definite shortage of reserve power generation, and the possibility that the utility may struggle to meet power demand...
