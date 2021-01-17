Local firms freed from Eskom cuts
Coercive blackouts banned as businesses step in to save dorps
17 January 2021 - 00:10
Piet le Roux, CEO of business interest organisation Sakeliga, says that for at least five years businesses in towns across SA have had their power deliberately cut off by Eskom through no fault of their own.
Now, three years after Sakeliga joined a court action to stop this, the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that Eskom may not cut electricity to paying customers in defaulting municipalities in an effort to recover debt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now