BUSI MAVUSO: In solving SA's energy crisis, we have options While focus must be on fixing Eskom plants and restoring generation quickly, the reality is very little can be done about load-shedding in the short-term

The return of Stage 2 load-shedding comes at a most inconvenient time. It comes as we fret over the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths that already have a significant effect on our economic recovery hopes. But as unwelcome a guest as it is, it’s a reality that shouldn’t come as any surprise.

Eskom, under the stewardship of Andre de Ruyter and his executive team, is finally dealing with a maintenance backlog after years of neglect and as such our electricity grid was always set for a period of instability — despite reduced demand for its product. With this in mind, I suppose as business and other stakeholders in the SA economy we’ve come to a begrudging acceptance that our recovery will be set back by reoccurring bouts of power outages that small businesses in particular are more vulnerable to...