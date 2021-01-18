Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Is there hope for SA’s economy?

BNP Paribas senior economist Jeff Schultz talks to Business Day TV about the year ahead

18 January 2021 - 07:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

The New Year has got off to a grim start for SA, with a surge in Covid-19 infections straining the local health-care system and prompting the government to tighten lockdown restrictions.

Eskom has also indicated that power supply is under pressure and as a result load-shedding has made a return. If 2021 has started off this way, what will the rest of the year hold?

Business Day TV spoke to BNP Paribas senior economist Jeff Schultz to find out.

