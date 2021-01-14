Eskom returns to haunt the economy
Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding until Sunday
14 January 2021 - 11:22
UPDATED 14 January 2021 - 22:37
As load-shedding returns that is set to last until Sunday night, analysts warn electricity supply is expected to be a drag on SA’s economic recovery in 2021.
The utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding from midday on Thursday and warned it may be adjusted to more severe stages at short notice should more of the breakdowns occur that have prompted the decision...
