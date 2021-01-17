PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Government should liberalise energy sector to allow private sector in
Amending Electricity Regulation Act could unlock rooftop self-generation investments and jobs
17 January 2021 - 18:04
The president has insisted there is no money to support the economy through the current lockdown. The Treasury has clearly “won” a battle to keep the status quo.
Yet the notion is untrue, the bizarre decision to bail out SAA should be replaced by monies being redirected to supporting the economy, paying for vaccines and extending the Covid-19 top-up grant...
