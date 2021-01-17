Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Government should liberalise energy sector to allow private sector in Amending Electricity Regulation Act could unlock rooftop self-generation investments and jobs BL PREMIUM

The president has insisted there is no money to support the economy through the current lockdown. The Treasury has clearly “won” a battle to keep the status quo.

Yet the notion is untrue, the bizarre decision to bail out SAA should be replaced by monies being redirected to supporting the economy, paying for vaccines and extending the Covid-19 top-up grant...