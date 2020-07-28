REGULATIONS AMENDED
Ramaphosa fires up NPA and Zondo collaboration
New regulations allow evidence from the Zondo commission to be accessed and used by law enforcement agencies, such as the NPA
28 July 2020 - 14:01
In a move hailed as a "game changer", President Cyril Ramaphosa has scrapped an obstacle to law-enforcement agencies working with the Zondo commission by amending regulations that initially barred it from sharing information.
The amendment, which was gazetted on Tuesday, is intended to enhance the work of investigators and prosecutors, and speed up prosecution of those involved in corruption during the Jacob Zuma administration.
