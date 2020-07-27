National

State capture: McBride asks for more time to brief legal team

Former Independent Police Investigation Directorate head fails to appear before Zondo commission of inquiry

27 July 2020 - 17:38 MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
Robert McBride, through his legal representatives, said he needed more time to consider documents before appearing before the state capture commission. Picture: ALON SKUY
Robert McBride, through his legal representatives, said he needed more time to consider documents before appearing before the state capture commission. Picture: ALON SKUY

Former Independent Police Investigation Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride on Monday failed to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture to be cross-examined by former police minister Nathi Nhleko’s legal representatives.

Instead, McBride, who recently started working at the State Security Agency, through his legal team, asked to be excused, saying he had not had enough time to brief the team he appointed last week.

McBride was meant to face questioning from advocate William Mokhari SC on behalf of Nhleko after he had, in his previous appearance at the commission, implicated the former police minister on, among other things, the suspension of erstwhile Hawks boss Anwa Dramat.

But his legal representative, advocate Katherine Harding, told the commission: “Mr McBride seeks to be excused from today’s proceedings because when he received notices [July 10] he was not in a position to advise legal representatives.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“He then appointed legal representatives on July 23 to advise him on the notices and the scheduled cross-examinations and therefore he and his legal team require more time to consider new documents provided to him in the past few days.”

Mokhari took exception, particularly because it was communicated on the eve of McBride’s scheduled appearance when he had received the notice already on July 10.

“We wish to place on the record our displeasure to be informed [of McBride's request to be excused] late, when we had taken the time to prepare and, more so, that he was informed on the 10th and should have articulated these views much earlier,” Mokhari said.

Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted McBride's request to be excused. A new date will be determined.

TimesLIVE

BRYAN ROSTRON: Tough Robert McBride has the nerve to clean out crooked spies

New head of State Security Agency’s foreign branch has survived intelligence agencies’ disinformation drives
Opinion
5 days ago

Robert McBride to direct SA’s spying activity abroad

Often controversial figure will direct SA's foreign intelligence gathering
National
1 week ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: SA condemned by its sorry leaders

Andrew Mlangeni’s death has again highlighted the country’s poverty of leadership
Opinion
4 days ago

Zondo inquiry postpones evidence of two witnesses due to administrative glitches

Former correctional services boss Linda Mti and Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair have not yet received all the evidence against them
National
6 days ago

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s tell-all threat to define Zondo commission

The deputy chief justice needs to determine if these claims can be backed up with genuine evidence, or are simply part of a tactic of distraction
National
5 days ago

Most read

1.
School fight heads to court amid charge closure ...
National / Education
2.
Tobacco lobby looks to the Supreme Court of ...
National
3.
Fully loaded taxis ‘most efficient way to spread ...
National
4.
Trade & industry entities face mergers to ...
National
5.
Are power ships the answer to SA’s energy woes?
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.