CHARMAIN NAIDOO: 100 days in and no end in sight (especially for corruption)
The first hundred days usually celebrates positive milestones, things promised being done; but there is little to cheer about for SA’s past 100 days
03 July 2020 - 05:05
This week will mark 100 days that we South Africans have spent in lockdown. One hundred days.
There is something significant about the accumulation of 100 days — of anything.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now