Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: 100 days in and no end in sight (especially for corruption) The first hundred days usually celebrates positive milestones, things promised being done; but there is little to cheer about for SA’s past 100 days BL PREMIUM

This week will mark 100 days that we South Africans have spent in lockdown. One hundred days.

There is something significant about the accumulation of 100 days — of anything.