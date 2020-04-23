Is SA ready for an exit strategy?

For risk analysts, this slide is (on the first appearance) critically important.

Why? Well, the truth is that predicting the course of this pandemic, and offering an insight into how businesses will be affected, has taken a fair bit of educated guess work and instinct (along with copious amounts of research).

Yes, there has been lots of information to go on — but little that is truly concrete. This slide gives what appears to be an objectively quantifiable indication of when the lockdown could end. All we need is a week where the average number of daily cases does not exceed 90 and then the country will reopen, yes?

No. Alas, and probably inevitably, it is not as simple as that. First, this number excludes cases detected from active screening, and when government releases its daily numbers, it does not tell us how the cases were identified.

Second, the opinion of health experts advising the Department of Health does not always (even if in this case, it usually does) translate into a government policy from the top. Karim may be able to tell us what the best thing is to do to keep Covid-19 infections at the lowest rate right now, but a more holistic view of what is the best solution for the country over the time requires a different array of experts and decision-makers.

The point is that while deference to the medical science and the expert advisors is an essential part of good political leadership, the bottom line is that political leaders have to make a political judgment call, and not one based ‘purely’ on medical science.

Therefore, that slide shouldn’t be taken too literally. In fact, government has eased some of the restrictions since the April 13 press conference, despite a new daily case average over the specified period of 95.8 – a number that has risen significantly since (although we do not know which of those cases are discerned from active testing).

So when can we expect the lockdown to end?

Not all in one go, is the answer. The government will be following a “risk adjusted strategy:” for reopening the country in a phased manner. A leaked discussion paper from the presidency, which is subject to change, does offer some insight into how this strategy may be implemented.

According to the document, the risk will be determined by the extent of the spread of the virus (which may differ by region), balanced against the importance of each sector to the economy, and considering the risk of transmission in each sector according to the operating model of their business activities.

This is a compelling and inherently rational approach. It balances “the continuing need to limit the spread of the disease with the need to get people back to work”, as Ramaphosa put it. Through this risk assessment, government is considering five levels of risk (determined by the spread of the virus), allowing more extensive openings by sector as the risk deteriorates through the levels.

What this means is, we should probably expect substantial easing of the lockdown restrictions only when either there is significant decline or levelling off of infection rates, or when the government is confident that the health system is adequately prepared for a heavier caseload — which is another key element of the risk assessment.

When the public healthcare system has what it needs for the next few months, the government will be more confident in opening parts of the economy. But it also needs confidence that it has tested a sufficient portion of the population to understand the extent and locality of our epidemic, and that it has significant future testing capacity to keep tabs on how the virus spreads in a more open environment.

So, the decision as to whether to substantially ease or end the lockdown is a complex one. Clearly, the infection rate will be the primary guiding factor — but there are several other conditions that need to be met for a safe, gradual exit.

Government would probably prefer not to jump too drastically between different forms of the lockdown. Ideally, an exit strategy would not mean switching up and down between “stages” of lockdowns, or switching frequently between full lockdowns and an open country. This would be difficult logistically. So, even though the government does suggest five levels of lockdown restrictions, it probably does not wish to move from one level to a lower one, unless it is reasonably confident it doesn’t have to return to a more stringent level in future.

That being said, the government will need to be prepared to return to a harder lockdown if its exit strategy leads to a “second wave”. This appears to be what is now happening in Singapore. Once the shining light in the global response heralded for containing the virus without a restrictive approach, the Island-state is now entering a partial lockdown as it reports record numbers of new daily cases.

The lesson is clear: be careful not to claim victory with too much haste. There is unlikely to be a formal, absolute end date announced anytime soon.

What next for SA?

SA is going to need to stay the course, even as patience with the government’s hard lockdown wears thin.

Yes, it may be that the government needs to ease up on some of the most extreme and barely rational measures that are proving socially and economically costly to implement, but that doesn’t mean the lockdown is not working — it just means that the government needs to reassess whether the current version is the most apt.

It is equally misconceived and reckless to suggest that the lockdown must end because it has “already worked” — all the evidence suggests the worst is yet to come.

Until now, the government’s approach has been to err on the side of caution — and it is not going to discard that philosophy. Therefore, expect the exit strategy to be unhurried, staggered and prudential.

As Ramaphosa expressly recognised on Tuesday, if the government’s approach is too rigid and inflexible, it risks losing credibility and the necessary social consent. And if that happens, it could pave the way for a more unruly phase in the crisis.

*The Paternoster Group is an independent consultancy that provides corporate and other clients with political risk and political economy analysis as well as strategic advisory services. For more analysis and subscription to our fortnightly bulletin contact mike.law@thepaternostergroup.com or go to www.thepaternostergroup.com