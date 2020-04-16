Features / Cover Story How Covid-19 broke air travel The Covid-19 pandemic hit SA airlines at a particularly bad time – just before the Easter holidays, normally a peak period for local and international travel. All will struggle to cope with the catastrophic loss of business but some are better placed than others to recover, once flying operations are resumed. At this point it is not known when that will be and it certainly won’t be back to business as usual BL PREMIUM

Printed on the headrest of a front-row FlySafair flight, in early November last year, were the words: "Seat reserved for William Webb Ellis." Just days before, the Springboks had won rugby’s greatest prize — the Webb Ellis Cup — and this was the airline’s way of rubbing in the fact that, as official carrier, it had backed the Boks all along.

Gloating, maybe — but it was also a clear indication that FlySafair associated itself with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi’s strategy of getting the basics right and surprising the opposition in the process.