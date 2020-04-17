Is SA’s booze ban actually working?

The government’s lockdown may be effective, but it’s also been one of the more draconian in the world. Besides an irrational ban on exercising outdoors, buying cooked food and cigarettes, one of the most unpopular regulations has been a ban on alcohol sales.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum, which represents shebeens, bars and bottle store owners, has now threatened to take the government to the Constitutional Court. But as much as it might irk those who’re seeing their alcohol supplies running low, the government actually has a strong argument for why the booze ban should remain.

On Wednesday this week, Professor Charles Parry, an alcohol and drug abuse researcher at the Medical Research Council (MRC), shared his model which showed that the reduction in drinking had probably led to 9,000 fewer trauma cases being admitted to wards every week, out of an average of 35,000 weekly trauma cases in hospitals. In other words: a likely 25% fall in cases.

Parry built his model with help from professor Richard Matzopoulos, who is a longstanding injury surveillance epidemiologist at the MRC’s burden of disease research unit, and professor Andrew Nicol, who is head of trauma services at the University of Cape Town.

It confirmed what many doctors say has been their experience: on payday weekends, state trauma wards are thronging with casualties related to alcohol stabbings, gunshots and alcohol poisoning.

This week, South Korean doctor Sae-ouk Oh, who trained in SA and works in a local hospital, posted on Facebook about why doctors don’t necessarily agree with those demanding ‘we want our alcohol back’.

“Most of you, … know that the public healthcare system sucks. What you don’t know is just how bad it actually is.”

In reality, he says: “Intensive care and high care units are full all the time. There are never enough beds to save everyone. Try as we might, doctors have to decide every single day which patient gets the chance of survival and which doesn’t. Patients that need emergency surgery often cannot be operated on timeously because there aren’t any ICU or high care beds available”.

The horrific instances of triage in Italy, where doctors had to make tough calls on who lives or dies, are just an average day in SA, he said.

“One contributing factor to all of this is alcohol consumption”. The consequence: violence and car accidents.

But, he says, “the ban of alcohol sales these past few weeks has dramatically reduced the patient load in emergency units across the country.”

Nuance in the numbers

It accords with the conclusions reached by Parry, Matzapoulos and Nicol. But how did they reach the total of 9,000 fewer trauma admissions?

Rather than collate all the data from SA’s 400 trauma units, they extrapolated the numbers from the reduction in cases at Groote Schuur and Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, and then weighted that reduction depending on each hospital’s demand and patient load. Then they factored in previous research on injuries caused by alcohol consumption.

Every day, Parry estimates, there are 174 alcohol-related deaths in the country — including those linked to disease.

The researchers realised, however, that the ban on alcohol wasn’t the sole reason for the drop in trauma cases. The trio said there were “nuances” in the reduced hospital numbers.

This included: “less travelling, fewer drownings, the fact people have less money to spend, there are fewer drunk pedestrians and less cars to knock them over, less drinking at shebeens, but more drinking at home with the risk of domestic violence and harm to children and possibly self-harm.”

Their model hasn’t been published in a journal yet, which means it hasn’t been peer reviewed or critiqued by experts.

Said Parry: “it is a rough model but we have tried to be realistic and if in doubt, slightly conservative. Where we had data we used it, if not we worked on reaching a consensus”.

However, so significant has been the drop in trauma cases and violence, that Parry has proposed much stricter limits around alcohol sales, zero drinking if driving, and an older legal drinking age. (It is a proposal he made previously too, before Covid-19). He also advocates a ban on alcohol advertising and sports sponsorships — something former Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi promised he would enact into law.

Grim social consequences

Quite when the Gauteng Liquor Forum case will go to court, if ever, remains unclear.

Eric Mabuza, the forum’s lawyer, said the government is expected to file its response to the forum’s demand to allow alcohol sales today. After that, the forum will decide whether to go to court.