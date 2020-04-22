National

SA’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 65, confirmed cases reach 3,635

22 April 2020 - 21:59 Naledi Shange
The health ministry announced on Wednesday night that there are 3,635 cases of Covid-19 in SA.
The health ministry announced on Wednesday night that there are 3,635 cases of Covid-19 in SA.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

There have been seven more Covid-19 related deaths, raising the total death toll in SA to 65.

The health ministry said on Wednesday evening that five fatalities were recorded in the Western Cape, while the other two were in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This increases the total to 65,” said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country was 3,635. This was an increase of 170 cases from the 3,465 reported on Tuesday.

Health minister sends team to Eastern Cape to shore up its response to Covid-19

Zweli Mkhize deploys a team to help the province cope with a rapid rise in cases  in the past week
National
1 day ago

Four more die from Covid-19 in SA, death toll rises to 58

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announces another 142 cases, taking SA's infections to 3,300
National
2 days ago

Tobacco group wants state to explain cigarette ban, or face the courts

Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says ban was based on ministerial comments and not on regulations
National
1 day ago

Minister announces record daily increase in Covid-19 infections

The tally now stands at 3,034 cases, an additional 251 on the number recorded on Friday
National
4 days ago

SA squarely behind World Health Organisation in standoff with Trump

Health minister Zweli Mkhize praises UN agency for its leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic
National
6 days ago

