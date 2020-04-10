SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Decoding the angst of SA’s surreal lockdown

This is a roundup of the best Covid-19 news from the web, brought to you in today's FM lockdown newsletter. To subscribe, for free, click here.

There’s a strange surreality to the world of lockdown.

At home, it feels like an interminable working weekend, the monotony punctuated by the apocalyptic clock-tick of numbers: 1, 523,898 global infections; 17,669 deaths in Italy; 1,845 cases in SA. The banal tedium belies the tension in this moment. Time has shifted – there was a before; there will be an after.

It’s a point Elizabeth Outka makes beautifully in this essay in The Paris Review, where she considers how the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919 “seeped” into the literature of the after – and how those works reflect the fragmentation, uncertainty and menace of a moment much like the present.

This sense of threat and dislocation in the now – a world that is both on pause and thundering down an unfamiliar road – is the subject of this essay by Leslie Jamison, writing in the New York Review of Books.

“The streets outside are empty, the ambulance sirens constant, the sunshine an insult. Beyond our windows, the city is running out of ventilators. Stores have signs in their windows that look lifted from the apocalypse films I loved back when I thought they were metaphor rather than prophecy: due to the spread of Covid-19 we are indefinitely closed,” she writes.