BRUCE WHITFIELD’S LOCKDOWN DIARY: No wonder Naspers is betting on online education

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the government enforced shut down to the end of April, you are stuck at home, like it or not. But just because you are in lockdown, doesn’t mean you have to dumb-down.

It’s up to you how you use this time. You could choose to stew in your own juices for the duration, gain weight and develop grotesque personal hygiene habits. Or you can emerge on the other side of this thing with a new skill, whether it be wall-papering, magic tricks or the smattering of a new language. If not now, when?

As it is, Covid-19 poses the biggest single threat to traditional education delivery mechanisms since the Industrial Revolution. It turns out “old-school” really is old and will have to adapt fast to avoid being rendered obsolete, at least when it comes to how those with means will educate their children in the future. The fourth industrial revolution, until now largely a theoretical construct, is about to drag private schools behind the digital bicycle shed and take its lunch money.

But first, it might not be a bad idea for parents to really understand the environment.

For adults, there are a plethora of options, from formally structured online education to digital language courses to millions of YouTube videos of varying quality. Leading global institutions are using the fact that around half the world's population is currently in some form of lockdown as an opportunity to reach a captive market. You are unlikely to have the time to begin a Masters or PhD, but there are plenty of globally relevant short courses available online that can equip you better for a future job market.

Everyone’s offering them: content from the likes of Stellenbosch University, the London Business School, Harvard, and Cambridge are all being packaging into modules.

Cape Town start-up GetSmarter runs global courses out of its Woodstock hub from the likes of MIT, Cambridge, and Harvard. They come at a price — but they’re designed to fit into the lives of busy people. The UCT Graduate School of Business has courses on Digital Transformation Strategies — rather useful right now — and for R11,900, you can devote ten hours a week of your time over six weeks.

Fancy bragging that you studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)? Well, there are courses on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and the Internet of Things — with prices ranging from $2,200 to $3,500 for six weeks of part-time study, led by some of the world’s greatest minds.

If you’re striving to be a member of the 5am club or an insomniac, it doesn’t really matter. Perhaps you want to brag that you and Sir Isaac Newton, who did some of his best thinking on critical subjects like gravity while “studying from home” during a plague-enforced break from Cambridge, studied at the same institution? Well, Cambridge’s “Communicating for Influence and Impact” online short course can help you tell the story for £2,100.

Looking at all this, it’s hardly surprising that Naspers is investigating further investment into online education. Naspers said this week it’s still on an expansion drive despite the global uncertainties (or maybe because of them), and it has up to $8bn in cash and debt to do deals. Online education, it says, is an area of big opportunity.

“People are forced to be at home in many instances at the moment, and online education platforms are doing very well,” Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk told Bloomberg. “There is a lot of activity going on, and we are seeing initial opportunities. You could see us grab some of them, but we will continue to be diligent to make sure we catch the right ones.”

As it is, Naspers already has investments in online education, with stakes in Brainly and Udemy in the US and, two years ago, it took a $540m stake in India’s BYJU.

For SA’s costly private school network, this is bad news. For the first time, parents are getting an insight into what it is their children do all day, and precisely what it is they are paying for.

Some parents will decide that once the health crisis is over, the overpriced daycare which generates the same matric certificate as everyone else may just as well be replaced with an international qualification, delivered on a flexible schedule, at home, either by tutors or relatives.