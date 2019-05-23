Cyril’s next steps

With Cyril Ramaphosa ensconced in the presidency for the next five years, the economy on the skids and unemployment on the rise, he might be tempted to conclude that his priority should be to draft a clever economic plan to get growth going.

But while the overwhelming consensus is that restoring growth should be the new government’s top priority, few economists believe that spending months wrangling over policy formulation is what SA needs right now.

"It would be a negative if another growth-plan formation process was announced," says Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research for Intellidex. "This would show that Ramaphosa has not learnt that all the answers and policy are already under his nose and that implementation now is all that matters."

Nazmeera Moola, Investec Asset Management’s deputy MD and head of investments, also doesn’t think SA needs to draft a new economic plan in the short term, arguing that "there is enough low-hanging fruit to work with for now".

Rather, Ramaphosa’s first step should be to appoint a much more credible, reform-minded cabinet as well as forward-thinking people to chair the parliamentary committees, especially those relating to public accounts and public enterprises.

Moola believes that SA will start to experience real progress if this were to happen. "I am a huge believer in leadership, so the new cabinet is very important," she says. "We need good people who will stick around for an extended period so they can get to grips with their portfolios."

Among the most important appointments will be that of finance minister. Economists are divided on whether SA’s opinionated incumbent, Tito Mboweni, should stay or go.

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman says financial markets are "highly sensitive" to Mboweni’s retention. "SA has had a high turnover of finance ministers over recent years and, together with the need for continuity, markets appear satisfied with Mboweni’s frank dealings with government inefficiencies," she says. "We are quite sure Mboweni will stay on."

Moola doesn’t buy the continuity argument. Much more important, she believes, is rebuilding the National Treasury, which has endured continuous attacks and upheaval since the axing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015.

"We need a long-term plan both for SA’s finances and for rebuilding the Treasury as an institution to stop the bleed of good talent and attract back people," she says. "[Mboweni] has done an adequate job, but nothing in his approach has suggested that he has any long-term commitment to his job."