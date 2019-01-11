Cutting through the noise of land expropriation without compensation

Clarifying process

In addition to the categories for expropriation, the bill establishes the process by which expropriation is to proceed.

Under the bill, the minister of public works holds the power to expropriate land for a public purpose or in the public interest. The minister may also expropriate property on behalf of other organs of state, provided there is a public purpose or public-interest reason behind the expropriation. Only the state is empowered to expropriate property, and even then it may only do so in terms of the 2019 bill — action to the contrary will be open to legal challenge.

For expropriation to go ahead, a notice must be served on the owner, as well as any rights holders in the property. Rights holders include, for example, holders of servitudes or leaseholds. Importantly, the owner or rights holder is required to identify any unregistered rights holders. This means the law offers equal protection to "lesser" forms of ownership — important in a country where an estimated 60% of property ownership exists outside the formal legal system.

Anyone who may be affected may lodge an objection to expropriation (presumably this would have to be on the grounds that the action is not for a public purpose, nor in the public interest, or the authority lacks expropriatory powers). All costs involved in the expropriation — fees and transfer duties, for example — are borne by the state.

On the date of expropriation, the state becomes the owner of the property, but this doesn’t mean it is necessarily in possession of the property at that time: the former owner can reside on the property until the state takes possession of the land, and he or she will remain responsible for municipal rates and taxes until then.

In line with existing case law, owners of mortgaged properties that are expropriated will remain liable for their mortgage.

The issue of compensation

If the land falls into one of the five categories that allows for expropriation with nil compensation, this will be indicated in the notice of expropriation. The ownership of the property will pass on to the state on the date indicated in the notice, and there will be no exchange of money.

On a technical point, nil compensation is not a move away from the principle that the state should pay compensation for expropriated property. There is a long-held presumption that the legislature does not intend to take away rights without compensation. Nonetheless, the practical effect will be that owners of property that falls in the five identified categories will not receive any payment against the loss of their properties to the state.

Where monetary value is paid as compensation, the amount should be paid to the expropriated property owner or rights holder before the state takes possession of the property. A point of concern is that the 2019 bill recognises that there may be delays in payment, but does not hold that such delays should prevent the state from gaining possession of the property. This means property owners and rights holders run the very real risk of not only losing ownership of their assets, but also of not being compensated timeously after that loss.