THULI MADONSELA: SA’s land fable

The proverb "Hope does not kill" has universal resonance. Without hope we have no strength to carry on, and people risk turning on each other — a Lord of the Flies scenario.

So it is fantastic to see South Africans riding on the pedestal of hope again, if I may borrow from President Thabo Mbeki’s address on taking over from the first democratic president of SA, Nelson Mandela, in 1999.

Today, one of the pillars of hope for historically disadvantaged people centres on the ANC’s much-hyped promise to confiscate land without compensation, which some believe is their way out of extreme poverty and inequality.

But, putting aside the rule of law and other complex implications of expropriation, is that promise real or an illusion?

What about the likes of Palesa Mosa — who was arrested as a 13-year-old pupil in 1976 for being an activist for freedom, then jailed, tortured, and robbed of an education? Will the expropriation of land improve her life socially and economically? Will her child, who can’t go to university because national student financial aid funding is restricted to public universities, get those funds?

Mosa is a potent symbol of those left behind. I met her on June 16 last year, at her former place of incarceration, the women’s jail at Constitution Hill. Today, she works there, selling cheap cosmetics.

Having told her story at the Thuma Intergenerational Democracy Dialogue (#Demologue), Mosa said she feels betrayed. Some days she goes to bed without food when she hasn’t been able to make any sales. With tears in her eyes, she said: "We fought for freedom but only got democracy. We are not free. Poverty is the new pass."