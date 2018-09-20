Judith February on the South African land debate

To understand the land question SA is grappling with, you must understand the ANC’s history. There is considerable context behind the ANC’s resolution on land expropriation, passed last year at Nasrec in the hours after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president of a weakened party.

Even at the time, in late December, the resolution was so controversial that ANC members were caught on video nearly coming to fisticuffs over it. It is entirely unclear if Ramaphosa was in favour of the ANC resolution on land.

But either way, as the newly elected president, he had been dealt the hand and had to play the cards.

Of course, this land issue wasn’t the first decision to split the party. As Africa’s oldest liberation movement, the ANC has a long and chequered history. Like any party, it has been racked by division, but its early leaders had a strong commitment to principle and were clear about values.

In 1912, Sol Plaatje played a key role in the founding of the SA Native National Congress (SANNC), which would become the ANC in 1923. He was its first secretary-general and was part of a small mission-educated black intelligentsia and deeply opposed to narrow tribalism. The first president of the SANNC, John Dube, was a minister and educator (it is said that after Nelson Mandela cast his vote in 1994, he visited the grave of Dube and said simply, "Mission accomplished"), while Pixley ka Isaka Seme, a lawyer, is regarded as the founder of the congress.

Plaatje’s own life provides lessons not only in activism but, more importantly, in leadership. His war diary, written between 1899 and 1900, is the only account by a black person of the siege of Mafeking during the SA War. (He acted as a court interpreter during the war.)

He spoke at least eight languages and is considered one of the country’s great public intellectuals. Drawn to journalism, Plaatje established the first Setswana-English weekly newspaper in 1901. His 1916 book, Native Life in South Africa, provided an in-depth insight into the country after the passage of the 1913 Natives Land Act, an assault on the rights of black South Africans. The opening lines are as powerful as they are relevant today: "Awaking on Friday morning, June 20, 1913, the SA native found himself, not actually a slave, but a pariah in the land of his birth."

In 1919 Plaatje took part in a meeting with then British prime minister David Lloyd George regarding the land question — all with no resolution.

When Enoch Godongwana, chair of the ANC’s economic transformation committee, announced expropriation without compensation at Nasrec, he seemed a reluctant messenger.

It was the final day of a conference that seemed unending. Godongwana labelled it a "contentious issue" and said the resolution had a condition: that it be enforced sustainably. "This means it must not impact on agricultural production, food security and other sectors of the economy," he said.