Land reform gaining ground

As the land debate rages, parliament has this week kicked off a process through which to gain insight into the views of ordinary citizens from across the country on land expropriation without compensation.

Land justice has been at the centre of SA’s political debate since the ANC in February supported an EFF motion in parliament to expropriate land without compensation — a resolution the governing party had also taken at its national conference in December.

The ANC’s amendment to the EFF resolution is the process that will now get under way, led by parliament’s constitutional review committee. At the heart of the work to be undertaken is the all-important decision over whether section 25 of the constitution should be amended — or whether it needs to be amended — to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

While the constitution has been amended on a number of occasions, experts say the bill of rights has not; any amendment to section 25 would constitute the first such change.

Retired constitutional court justices Dikgang Moseneke and Albie Sachs have argued that the constitution in its current form already allows for land expropriation without compensation. This was also the finding of a high-level panel, headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, which was set up to assess key legislation.

In its report, released in November, the panel found that "government has not used the powers it already has to expropriate land for land reform purposes effectively, nor used the provisions in the constitution that allow compensation to be below market value in particular circumstances.

"Rather than recommend that the constitution be changed, the panel recommends that government should use its expropriation powers more boldly, in ways that test the meaning of the compensation provisions in section 25 (3), particularly in relation to land that is unutilised or underutilised."

A similar view is emerging from within the ANC. A proposal to that effect has already been passed through the party’s economic transformation subcommittee and submitted to its national working committee, as well as its national executive committee.

Deputy public works minister Jeremy Cronin is part of a task team established last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa to clear up confusion over the ANC’s stance in relation to the EFF motion. The task team also includes advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, author of The Land is Ours, who is considered an expert on land justice.

Cronin told a forum on land, heritage and human rights last week that many inside the ANC are tending towards the view that, rather than amending the constitution, further legislation should be put in place to strengthen the state’s hand to effect equitable land reform.