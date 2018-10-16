National

Embattled SABC to review sports rights

Cash crunch forces it to drop flighting Premiership games

16 October 2018 - 05:04 Bekezela Phakathi
Pirates and Chiefs players fight during an Absa Premiership match. The SABC may stop showing the popular football league. PICTURE: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Pirates and Chiefs players fight during an Absa Premiership match. The SABC may stop showing the popular football league. PICTURE: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Image:

The cash-strapped public broadcaster reportedly wants to cancel the broadcast of the popular Absa Premiership football games, saying it is “too costly”.

The SABC did not televise the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier football match between SA and the Seychelles at FNB Stadium at the weekend, after negotiations between the public broadcaster and the SA Football Association (Safa) broke down at the 11th hour.

However, the SABC insisted it will carry Tuesday’s return leg as Safa does not own the rights. It said talks with Safa were continuing. Safa said the SABC had made a “discourteous offer” on a new deal after opening the discussion in October 2017.

Briefing the media on Monday on the SABC’s sports rights acquisition strategy, the public broadcaster’s chief operations officer  Chris Maroleng said the manner in which rights were acquired was not mutually beneficial for all parties involved. The issue also had a negative impact on the SABC’s finances.

The SABC, which recorded a net loss of R622m in the financial year ended March, is in the midst of a severe financial crisis. In 2017 it reported a net loss of more than R1bn. In its annual report tabled in parliament in September, the auditor-general also slapped the SABC with a disclaimer — the worst possible outcome — and highlighted that the public broadcaster was commercially insolvent.

The SABC has mainly attributed its losses over the years to declining advertising revenue across all platforms, coupled with deteriorating TV licence fee collection. The broadcaster has bemoaned the fact that it is underfunded by government, which it says makes it difficult for it to meet its mandate. The unprofitable public broadcaster is compelled through legislation to cover events that are deemed to be of national importance, including sporting codes of national interest such as football and rugby.

The embattled public broadcaster has spent just over R1bn over the past four years on acquiring sports rights.

It previously admitted that failure to broadcast key sporting events could lead to reputational damage, an outcry from the public and, subsequently, a decline in advertising revenue and a drop in TV licence payments. 

The broadcaster has been questioned on its decision to  acquire the broadcast rights of the seemingly more expensive English Premier League. 

Maroleng said these rights were acquired at a reduced rate compared to other rights.  In August, the public broadcaster sub-licensed the broadcast rights for some of the English Premier League matches from the main rights holder, Kwese Sports, in a deal it described as “cost effective”.

The rights package will consist of 33 live matches‚ selected by the English Premier League.‚ for the duration of the 2018-2019 season. The SABC said the deal will increase viewership and in turn attract more advertisers, which could boost its revenue.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

SABC in shock Seychelles football blackout

Safa and the national broadcaster have failed to secure a deal to broadcast Bafana and Banyana matches.
Sport
4 days ago

SABC is spending too much on its biggest cost driver: salaries

For the past 10 years we’ve seen so many failed turnaround plans at SOEs that these expensively procured plans could be stacked as high as the SABC’s ...
Opinion
8 days ago

DA tries to force SABC to reveal executives’ ‘inflated’ salaries

The DA has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to prove salaries are not greatly reduced, as the SABC maintains
National
10 days ago

What Icasa will focus on in MultiChoice-SABC ‘must carry’ TV dispute

The SABC says the must-carry regulations rob it of revenue; MultiChoice says it's irrational to expect it to pay for them
National
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Collapse of SARS’s e-filing imminent
National
2.
Sars faces R1bn repair bill to avoid collapse of ...
National
3.
Motorists’ white-knuckle ride will go on if oil ...
National
4.
I will repay any illegal VBS money, says ...
National

Related Articles

SABC in shock Seychelles football blackout
Sport / Soccer

SABC is spending too much on its biggest cost driver: salaries
Opinion

DA tries to force SABC to reveal executives’ ‘inflated’ salaries
National

What Icasa will focus on in MultiChoice-SABC ‘must carry’ TV dispute
National

SABC job axe to fall across the board
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.