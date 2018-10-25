Airbnb’s regulation conundrum

"[In that period] rental rates often had to be advertised at 20%-30% below the previous year’s rental amount. This is owing to an oversupply of rental properties currently on the market," he says.

In part, this is thanks to a number of new developments in the city. But it’s also because tourists postponed their trips to the Western Cape as a result of the drought, prompting Airbnb hosts to put their flats up for long-term rental.

But it is the tourism sector that has been most vocal about regulation — particularly the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), which represents companies such as the City Lodge hotel group, Avis, Bidvest Car Rental, Legacy Hotels & Resorts and Tsogo Sun. TBCSA interim CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the body wants Airbnb to comply with the same regulations that apply to hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and resorts.

Tshivhengwa says the government should regulate the platform to ensure compliance with municipal bylaws around short-term rentals, as well as regulations around alcohol licences, food safety and taxation. "It is the responsibility of municipalities or relevant authorities to ensure that all regulations achieve what they are meant to achieve."

According to Jean-Pierre Smith, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety, security & social services, the city’s environmental health bylaw regulates premises that let out more than five beds or three rooms.

"These premises are considered to be accommodation establishments and must comply with the requirements as listed in the bylaw. However, all persons preparing and selling meals must comply with the requirements listed in the regulations governing general hygiene requirements for food premises and must apply to the city for a certificate of acceptability to prepare meals on site. A business licence is also required. In this regard, premises will have to satisfy town planning, health and fire safety requirements," he says.