The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
The pandemic presented a torrid challenge to leisure-focused companies, forcing them to test operating models and, in some cases, revamp business and financial structures.
Savings made to cost structures are now seemingly beginning to yield results. This is particularly evident in Sun International’s interim results, released towards the end of August. The group reported adjusted headline earnings per share of 177c, up from a loss of 3c a share for the comparable 2021 period. More importantly, this is above the 136c a share the group reported in the comparable pre-pandemic 2019 results...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sun International leaves the Covid blues behind
With a leaner debt profile and improvement in all business areas, the group is now well on the road to recovery from the pandemic
The pandemic presented a torrid challenge to leisure-focused companies, forcing them to test operating models and, in some cases, revamp business and financial structures.
Savings made to cost structures are now seemingly beginning to yield results. This is particularly evident in Sun International’s interim results, released towards the end of August. The group reported adjusted headline earnings per share of 177c, up from a loss of 3c a share for the comparable 2021 period. More importantly, this is above the 136c a share the group reported in the comparable pre-pandemic 2019 results...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.