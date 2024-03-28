Novus gets an A for MML acquisition
The educational textbook publisher brings new revenue to balance the traditional printing and packaging business
28 March 2024 - 08:00
By now readers of IM will be familiar with printing, packaging and latterly education counter Novus Holdings. But back in April 2021 the old Paarl Media, renamed Novus, was down on its luck. It was an analogue company in a digital age, and investors spurned the counter.
But activist investor A² Investment Partners viewed Novus differently. It saw a stock trading at a huge discount to its NAV, stuffed full of cash, yet having dribbled down to 80c a share. A² — headed by former Hosken Consolidated Investments executive and former KWV CEO André van der Veen — swooped in...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.