SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Government’s attempts to boss investment have kneecapped businesses, says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Seugnette van Wyngaard is head of 1st for Women Insurance.
In its first major capacity expansion at Sun City in 17 years, Sun International is investing nearly R300m to accommodate up to 400 additional people at the iconic resort’s Vacation Club complex.
The move is part of the JSE-listed gaming, casino and hotel group’s strategy to improve existing assets through expansion or additions as it positions itself to “remain the number one leisure and conference destination in SA” after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions...
Sun International climbs out of the valley to bet on expansion
With Covid-19 restrictions lifted and tourism on the up, the company is expanding its offerings
