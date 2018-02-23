CORPORATE TAX: All eyes on incentives

Life was already made somewhat uncomfortable for shareholders by last year’s increase in the dividend withholding tax from 15% to 20%.

Corporate tax has been reduced from 35% to 21% in the US and from 30% to 19% in the UK.

The SA government has opted for a simplified corporate tax regime in which businesses know exactly what they are going to pay, and wasteful tax incentives have been removed, though a few high-profile special zones have been set up.

They will get additional tax incentives. The initiative is being led by the department of trade & industry and is focused on the manufacturing and tradable services sectors to support exports, economic growth and job creation. Coega in the Eastern Cape is the best known but others include Dube TradePort in Durban, East London, Maluti-a-Phofung, Richards Bay and Saldanha Bay. Against the national trend they will be offered a lower corporate tax rate for qualifying firms as well as employment tax incentives not just for young people but workers of all ages. But the intention is not to let local companies simply shift their activities to reduce their tax liabilities. All tax incentives and grants are being monitored — all must meet inclusive growth incentives.

The research and development incentives have certainly missed the mark. They allow taxpayers to deduct 150% of expenditure on qualifying projects. But there is a long application backlog and the incentive will be reviewed to reduce complexity.

Nazmeera Moola, co-head of fixed income at Investec Asset Management, says the budget, including a stable corporate tax rate, is a necessary but not sufficient condition to shoring up SA’s one remaining investment-grade investment rating (from Moody’s).

As it is there is a pick-up in resistance to paying tax. Tax buoyancy, or the relationship between tax revenue growth and economic growth, fell to 0.96, materially below economic growth.

After much debate the minister decided to let Vat take the strain rather than corporate or personal tax increases.

Corporates might be getting away with no tax increase, but they will need to be well aware of some government initiatives featured in the budget.

It will be reviewing the controlled foreign company comparable tax exemption. SA-controlled companies operating in countries where tax payable is less than 75% of what would have been payable at home are required to include the foreign net income in their SA tax calculation. This prevents these firms from shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions. In view of the global trend towards lower corporate tax rates, government will review the controlled foreign company tax exemption to see whether a reduction is warranted.