DENNIS DAVIS: Between a rock and a hard place

In the end, it turned out that the 2018 budget was a prisoner of the economic and political conditions created over the past few years. The tepid levels of GDP growth, astounding levels of corruption, declining tax morality and turbulence in the SA Revenue Service (Sars) all combined to create a revenue shortfall that has created fiscal unsustainability.

If you recall, back in October when finance minister Malusi Gigaba delivered the medium-term budget policy statement, the revenue shortfall was calculated at R50.8bn — and that did not include the added expenditure needed to fulfil former president Jacob Zuma’s cavalier pledge of free tertiary education.

This week’s budget showed that the R50.8bn has been revised down to R48.2bn. To fill this gap, national treasury needs extra tax revenue of R36bn, as well as a commitment to prune government expenditure by R85bn over the next three years.

It may be controversial that a one percentage point increase in Vat is the centre of the tax increases needed to fund this shortfall, but it’s hardly surprising. After all, where else would Gigaba have been able to source a predictable R22.9bn?

At 28%, corporate tax is already fairly high, and in a globalised world in which SA is seeking new investment to power its growth trajectory, an increase would have proved economically counterproductive. And besides, we need reliable information about the gap between nominal and effective corporate rates of tax before any corporate tax increase could be justified.

While personal income tax rates remain unchanged, the partial implementation of fiscal drag does represent a modest effective tax increase for higher earners.

But even if the marginal tax rate were increased from 45% to 50% for people earning more than R1.5m/year, it would raise revenue by less than R5bn — hardly a replacement for a Vat increase when the country needs to raise more than R20bn.

The reality of SA’s economy is that the pyramid shape of income distribution — itself an unwelcome product of our racist past — imposes an inherent constraint on our ability to raise the sort of revenue needed to plug the shortfall through any hikes to personal income tax.

Of course, some attempt has been made to target the wealthy in this budget through an increase in estate duty. But the fact is, unless tougher anti-avoidance measures are implemented, along the lines recommended by the Davis tax committee, little will come of this increase.