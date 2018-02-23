HERMAN VAN PAPENDORP: Lifting the growth gradient

In recent years, the SA economy has decoupled from an accelerating global growth trajectory. Indeed, the most synchronised global growth recovery since 2010 has, on its own, been unable to boost local growth rates, which have fallen as global rates have risen.

Consumer and business confidence are at their lowest since 1994 due to an uncertain political and policy environment, coupled with revelations that corruption is rife and corporate governance largely absent in sections of society. This has had a negative effect on consumer spending and business investment.

The onus is now on SA’s politicians and policy makers to address the trust deficit in society and improve confidence so the journey to a more prosperous future for all can commence.

The 2018 budget builds on the positive political seeds sown in December with the election of a new ANC leadership and this leadership’s subsequent encouraging policy pronouncements. These have enhanced the prospects for structural policy reforms.

This year’s budget needed to credibly and tangibly demonstrate government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation while at the same time limiting the potentially negative temporary impact on growth.

Far higher local growth levels are required to induce even a short-term cyclical improvement in unemployment, poverty and inequality. More importantly though, to put the economy on a structurally higher growth plane, SA’s uncompetitive product and labour markets and the deficiencies in the education system need to be eradicated through macro policy reforms.

Fiscal policy can help by reprioritising spending towards the right strategic areas while altering corporate behaviour through appropriate tax measures.