NATASHA MARRIAN: Reports of the ANC’s death are exaggerated
A rash of polls suggesting a dramatic plunge in support should be treated with caution
21 March 2024 - 05:00
How do we make sense of the proliferation of polls ahead of the May 29 elections, most of them reflecting an apocalyptic outcome for the ANC?
Pollsters declare their results are not predictions but snapshots in time of voter sentiment. But at the same time, polls can sway people in deciding who to vote for on the day, so they do matter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.