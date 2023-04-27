NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC shows Ramaphosa its claws

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
“We expect the president to run his cabinet, not have his cabinet run itself … he is the CEO … he must lead. We don’t want a government that projects itself to be in crisis. The president is the CEO of the country, it can’t be that [the government] is projected as leaderless. The ANC cannot allow that.”
Is ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lighting a fire under the proverbial posterior of the seemingly inert President Cyril Ramaphosa?
There is deep disquiet in Luthuli House over Ramaphosa’s penchant for over-ponderous indolence on key decisions and interventions, reflected in comments at two media briefings by Mbalula.
This week, what has been murmured in private conversations in the corridors of Luthuli House and the Union Buildings spilled into the open: in essence, Ramaphosa’s indecisiveness and penchant for letting things fester is hurting the ANC a year before a crucial election.
Mbalula weighed in on the running battles in Ramaphosa’s cabinet: the damaging power struggle between ministers in the energy space and the hilarious Sunday Times report about the fragile ego of higher education minister Blade Nzimande taking a bruising because his deputy, Buti Manamela, is “hogging the limelight”.
Now to backtrack a little.
Mbalula was a late entrant into the race for the position of secretary-general at the ANC’s December conference. He was backed by Ramaphosa loyalist Zamani Saul, the Northern Cape ANC chair and premier, and up against former KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli and the Eastern Cape’s Phumulo Masualle. He beat Masualle by 98 votes.
Mbalula’s political career shows he is a party man through and through, getting in line with ANC decisions and elected leaders even if they were not his preference. In 2012, for instance, Mbalula backed Kgalema Motlanthe for the presidency, but when Jacob Zuma was re-elected he fell into line. While some call it flip-flopping, in the ANC it is party discipline.
He also proved to be a strong organiser, revolutionising the ANC’s 2014 election campaign and turning boring political rallies into something approximating rock concerts.
Mbalula was the first to warn that appointing Ace Magashule as secretary-general in 2017 would destroy the ANC, and he was right. Magashule’s tenure as the Luthuli House CEO coincided with the party’s largest electoral declines in national and local elections in 2019 and 2021, respectively.
So, as party politics goes, Mbalula is an asset even though his track record as minister of transport was dismal.
The power struggle between Ramaphosa’s ministers in the energy space lit a fire under Mbalula at Tuesday’s post-national executive committee media briefing and revealed further ANC irritations with its president.
Energy minister Gwede Mantashe raged against moves by Ramaphosa to hand electricity minister Sputla Ramokgopa some of his powers to end load-shedding.
Mbalula weighed in: “I had that discussion with him over tea … ‘chief why are you not moving?’ He says he is going to resolve it.
“He doesn’t have to consult the NEC … he is firmly within his rights, he doesn’t need an alliance summit for that decision. He must do it. If he is not doing it then there must be a cogent reason why … Why is he having a problem with ministers running amok?”
Mbalula said running the government and leading the cabinet was Ramaphosa’s job: “He was employed for that.” He questioned why Ramaphosa hadn’t hauled in Nzimande and Manamela to pull them into line.
We expect the president to run the cabinet … if he’s got a problem with that, we have a problem with him
“It doesn’t need an alliance meeting that thing. It needs a president who calls the minister and says, ‘what is this thing I am reading about you? Do you still want to be a minister?’” he said.
“We expect the president to run the cabinet … if he’s got a problem with that, we have a problem with him … we can’t allow reports that there’s a fallout and territorial battle as if the country is leaderless. We can’t come to you and tell you the government we run is confused about what Sputla needs to do.”
The irritation over Ramaphosa’s failure to tell the ANC about the creation of an electricity ministry was also evident, as was the party’s frustration over his failure to move oversight of Eskom from public enterprises to energy, as agreed at the national conference.
“The president has to lead from the front, he has our support,” Mbalula said.
Ramaphosa’s failure to lead could result in a much more rapid shift in the balance of power towards a stronger centre, and Mbalula is slowly establishing Luthuli House as that centre. This is ominous for the president since it is understood that Mbalula has presidential ambitions and has already begun moving toward establishing his bases in the Free State and Eastern Cape.
The dynamics emerging could pose a stark risk to Ramaphosa — even though for now he enjoys majority support — if his hand-wringing and indecision culminate in humiliation for the ANC in the national election. Things could then unravel quickly for him.
Aside from SA’s, Ramaphosa’s own doomsday clock has just started ticking.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC shows Ramaphosa its claws
Party’s irritation with its leader’s procrastinating style emerges in briefings by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
