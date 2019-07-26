Opinion ON THE SPOT LUKANYO MNYANDA: Norman Mbazima wants to see the good side of Bain to do its bit for SA again The retired deputy chair of Anglo American SA is undertaking the daunting task of trying to revive the image of Bain & Company in SA after it contributed to the destruction at Sars BL PREMIUM

Norman Mbazima recently retired as deputy chair of Anglo American SA, after an 18-year career with the diversified miner, including two in his native Zambia. In addition to his role as nonexecutive chair of Anglo American Platinum, he has undertaken the mammoth task of trying to revive the image of Bain & Company in SA as chair of an oversight board it set up as part of remedial action in the wake of the scandal around its work at Sars.

The consultancy has become one of the private-sector faces of state capture after the Nugent commission of inquiry found it complicit in the destruction of what was one a world-class tax agency. Business Day sat down with Mbazima in Johannesburg, where the question of why he would want to be associated with the company, potentially risking his own reputation, came up.