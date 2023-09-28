TOBY SHAPSHAK: EU spanks TikTok for not protecting kids
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has slapped the platform with a €345m fine over privacy
28 September 2023 - 05:00
Europe’s latest shot across the bows in the war to protect privacy is a €345m fine for TikTok over how it dealt with children’s accounts. It was imposed under the EU’s strict general data protection regulation (GDPR) privacy legislation.
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), which oversees TikTok because its European headquarters are in Dublin, found that the app’s “public by default” settings meant anyone could see what a child posted, whether they were TikTok subscribers or not. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.