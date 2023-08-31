TOBY SHAPSHAK: Big tech meets big EU
New European legislation aims to rein in the surveillance capitalism of social media and tech giants
31 August 2023 - 05:00
The uncontrolled power of US big tech firms has finally met its match in the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).
The law was promulgated last year and went into effect on August 25 2023. History will show this is when the Old World took back its power from the New World, so to speak. For the past two decades Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and X (formerly Twitter) have owned — or pwned (look it up) — the internet, social media, adverting and e-commerce. ..
