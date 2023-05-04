TOBY SHAPSHAK: How TikTok is making chess cool again

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
My love of chess has been reignited since my five-year-old son started learning it at school. Though we’d fiddled with the board before, his imagination was piqued when he began playing with school friends.
He’s not the only one to have recently discovered the joys of it. Chess.com, the most popular online playing forum, has been swamped.
The publicity about the 2022 Hans Moke Niemann cheating scandal, celebrities TikTokking their games and the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit have fuelled the interest.
“Honestly, this sucks,” Chess.com wrote in a January blog post. “It’s never been a more exciting time to be a chess fan, but that’s also why it’s such a frustrating time to have service outages.”
For 17 years Chess.com was, well, as staid as chess itself.
But on December 31, a record-breaking 7-million members logged on. Early in January, that daily record was broken again, with 10-million active members.
“December and January have been terrifyingly huge, in terms of chess analytics,” says chess master Levy Rozman, who streams his games on Twitch and YouTube. “It’s taking the growth of basically the entire past year, and getting it in a month.”
Starting with the Netflix series, which featured a fictionalised orphan learning to play (while also hallucinating the moves on the ceiling thanks to the state-approved sleeping pills), chess has recaptured the popular imagination. It is a glorious sport that trains your mind in strategic, tactical thinking like other sports exercise your muscles.
Interest increased last year when world champion Magnus Carlsen refused to play against a young upstart — Niemann — who he accused of cheating. Niemann confessed, and Chess.com reviewed his games, finding he probably cheated about 100 times.
Ultimately this huge love for chess will leave us stronger, and I’m excited about how many people are enjoying the world’s greatest game
But what set the pawn rolling last November, as it were, was a Louis Vuitton advert which showed soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing against each other.
Seeing how chess was evolving, Rozman shifted to the shorter video format of TikTok (which he also posted to YouTube) — and his subscriber numbers surged. “It seems like we’re sort of demystifying chess,” Rozman told Wired magazine. “And there’s much more appeal. It’s not this dreary, elitist game.”
A YouTube video of Carlsen arriving 2.30 minutes late for the World Blitz Chess Championship in India in December has been seen 12-million times.
Chess is hot. And Chess.com is reaping the rewards. Its daily users in 2020 started in March at 1.3-million, more than doubling to 3-million that November. It’s triple that now, says the site’s chief technology officer, Josh Levine.
“Ultimately this huge love for chess will leave us stronger, and I’m excited about how many people are enjoying the world’s greatest game,” Levine told Wired.
What’s not to love about that? As much as there is a deserved rush of interest in teaching kids code — in no small part for the critical thinking it engenders — chess has always been one of the original ways to learn such strategic thinking.
The game deserves all the credit it is getting. Long may Chess.com struggle to keep its servers handling all the players.
*Shapshak is editor-in-chief of Stuff.co.za and publisher of Scrolla.Africa
TOBY SHAPSHAK: How TikTok is making chess cool again
Thanks in part to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, celebrities and TikTokkers are on the board
