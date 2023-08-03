TOBY SHAPSHAK: What’s in the Twitter name, asks Elon Musk
Musk ditches a globally recognised brand for what seems like a Checkers marketing campaign
03 August 2023 - 05:00
For a few days, all that remained of the @twitter logo on the side of its San Francisco headquarters was “er”. So much for the grand rebranding to X by new owner Elon Musk.
When the social network organised a crane to remove the steel lettering, it blocked two lanes of traffic on a busy downtown street. The cops reportedly arrived and sent the crane away because Twitter had not applied for permission. ..
