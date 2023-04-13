Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
It’s Harry Potter as you’ve never seen him before. The teenage wizard and his friends appeared in a YouTube video in March wearing Balenciaga, the high-end Italian fashion brand. The video of a catwalk show featuring the Hogwarts crew, speaking lines from the books, quickly went viral, reaching 5-million views.
Of course, like all fashion shows the models are too thin, too stylised and look too good in luxury clothing. At one point, a highly stylised Hagrid says: “You are Balenciaga, Harry.” Readers will recall that is how Hagrid, the kindly giant, tells young Harry he is a wizard when he arrives at the school where children learn spells and play a kind of aerial football while flying on broomsticks. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The evaporating frontier between fact and fiction
AI fakery is growing increasingly convincing, with ominous consequences
It’s Harry Potter as you’ve never seen him before. The teenage wizard and his friends appeared in a YouTube video in March wearing Balenciaga, the high-end Italian fashion brand. The video of a catwalk show featuring the Hogwarts crew, speaking lines from the books, quickly went viral, reaching 5-million views.
Of course, like all fashion shows the models are too thin, too stylised and look too good in luxury clothing. At one point, a highly stylised Hagrid says: “You are Balenciaga, Harry.” Readers will recall that is how Hagrid, the kindly giant, tells young Harry he is a wizard when he arrives at the school where children learn spells and play a kind of aerial football while flying on broomsticks. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.