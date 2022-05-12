TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook’s shutdown of Australian state websites was no accident
Limiting the country’s internet service was done deliberately, say whistle-blowers
12 May 2022 - 05:00
During last year’s showdown with the Australian government over media organisations being paid for their content, Facebook appeared to cut off a bunch of state websites by accident. At the time it was portrayed as the social media giant getting it wrong. Except it didn’t.
Facebook (no, I won’t call it Meta) deliberately undermined a sovereign government’s web presence as part of its attempts to water down the controversial legislation, it has now emerged from whistle-blowers...
