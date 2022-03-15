Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Algorithms at the trigger, social media deployed: the war tech of today and tomorrow Ukraine isn’t a global first, but as the examples pile up, we must acknowledge it as something never seen before B L Premium

Three weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the significance of technology in this war continues to make itself resolutely known — not in diminishing ripples, but rather foreshocks and amplifying impacts, the darkening of the skies as the proverbial and literal bombers loom large on the horizon.

The technology fronts that analysts need to keep abreast of are increasing daily: we have the constant social media and informational skirmishes; the big tech versus nation states escalation; crypto and crowdfunding war efforts; consumer technology infiltration; and the alarming threat of autonomous weaponry...