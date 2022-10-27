Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
I am part of the Chinese economic story in Africa. My family moved to Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, in the late 1980s and my parents ran a textile factory through the 1990s.
Until this mom-and-pop factory closed in about 2002 because of increased competition from Chinese imports, it employed 20-80 workers — women who travelled daily from the townships of Madadeni or Osizweni. ..
STEVEN KUO: The real China-Africa dream
The Chinese story in Africa is about the individuals, from China and Africa alike, trying to stitch together a future for themselves and their families
