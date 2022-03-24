ANSIE RAMALHO: Corporate accountability is fraying

Finally, there may just be some accountability for misbehaving directors. Recently, two former directors of Ayo Technology Solutions were banned from serving as directors of any JSE-listed company, and six former Tongaat executives were in court on charges of fraud. It’s encouraging — but the gap remains enormous between the reality of corporate accountability and where we ought to be.

US author and systems scientist Peter Senge suggests we think about these sorts of gaps in the following way: imagine a rubber band, stretched between the pole of the ideal and the pole of the present reality. The stretched rubber band represents the tension between the two poles. The only way to resolve the tension is to bring the two poles closer to each other. In other words: either lower the ideal for accountability, or change the present reality in the direction of the ideal.

The first option is, of course, not really an option at all. But we’re also not close to the ideal.

Legal accountability for directors in SA is rare and, when it does happen, it’s usually against executive directors. But while we often bemoan the lack of legal accountability, this isn’t the only option available to us.

The Zondo commission in its second report on state capture points out that people can use the Companies Act to ask a court to declare directors delinquent. And a number of people can bring such a delinquency application — shareholders, the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission and even trade unions.

But if that’s so, why are delinquency applications not brought more often?

One reason is that such applications must be brought within 24 months of a director leaving a company — a relatively short time in which to investigate wrongdoing. Still, I suspect the answer has more to do with a lack of nous or, perhaps, a measure of inertia.

This isn’t always so, however. There was certainly no inertia when environmentalists and communities on the Wild Coast obtained an interdict prohibiting Shell from carrying out its seismic survey, for example.

There are other ways for ordinary people to hold directors accountable. Customers, for example, can use their buying power to choose which businesses and products to support.