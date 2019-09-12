ANSIE RAMALHO: Understanding the governance ecosystem

There are a few disturbing themes that characterise SA’s current governance crises: "accounting irregularities" missed by the auditors; directors claiming they were misled; sudden departures of CEOs; and investors who have lost their scepticism amid the glow of sterling past profits.

Of course, the finger-pointing is all just academic for the pensioners, retrenched workers and vulnerable communities who have lost money in these debacles.

It is clearly a time for reflection. Some have questioned whether the King 4 governance code is failing; others even suggest the code may be a danger to investors who are, ostensibly, misled by it.

But the truth is, King 4 is a convenient scapegoat, trotted out so that people can avoid doing the hard work of understanding the interdependence of the elements in the governance ecosystem.

It reminds me of the Sufi story of Mullah Nasruddin, who is found by a villager on his hands and knees under the light of a street lamp late at night. The mullah tells the villager that he is looking for his house keys. The villager offers to help but after searching fruitlessly, he asks whether the mullah was sure that this was where he had lost his keys.

"No," the mullah responds. "I lost the keys inside the house." The villager responds: "Then why are we searching under the street lamp?" To which the mullah replies: "Because this is where the light is."

Similarly, we need to expand our search for answers beyond the principles laid down in King 4. To imbue King 4 with an intrinsic power to dupe investors is absurd. It is equivalent to asking whether the constitution is a danger to citizens.