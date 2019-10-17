NIC NORMAN-SMITH: Growth at any cost

Resource companies have a notoriously poor record of capital allocation. Just think of the billions that mega-miner BHP spent on buying back shares at record highs in 2011, only to suspend the programme when the share crashed by two-thirds over the next few years — before plunging in again once the share rallied.

Everybody makes mistakes, but this sector has a particularly egregious history. Why? Are resource CEOs really just less capable than their peers? This seems rather unlikely for a group of experienced individuals who are able to run complex operations, often under very trying conditions. But understanding management’s incentives and the external pressures that they face is helpful. This is often referred to as the institutional imperative.

For one, when times are good and commodity prices are high, companies generate super-profits. A sudden flood of capital that is chasing limited investment opportunities means prices jump and companies often overpay. When prices crash, all companies are under pressure and nobody has capital to take advantage of the cheap deals.

Then there’s peer pressure. Logic suggests that when the cycle is strong, one should sit on the sidelines and build up a war chest for the inevitable downturn. But when your peers are expanding and growing profits, your job often hinges on keeping up with the Joneses.

It doesn’t help that analysts place significant pressure on management in this regard. On the eve of the 2008 banking crisis, then Citigroup CEO Chuck Prince famously summed it up: "As long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance."

Lastly, there’s a more insidious problem: growth at any cost. The bigger the company, the larger the compensation package (and the bigger the private jet). It’s much easier to justify higher benefits when running a growing enterprise rather than one that is being kept small but generating better investor returns. To grow, one needs to do deals or invest in new projects. Lagging behind may lead to a takeover by a larger, faster-growing rival, or a new CEO who is willing to embrace the growth mindset.

So is Impala Platinum, with its R11bn takeover of North American Palladium (NAP), following a well-beaten path to a costly top-of-the-market mistake?