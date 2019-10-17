NIC NORMAN-SMITH: Growth at any cost
The bigger the company, the larger the compensation package (and the bigger the private jet)
Resource companies have a notoriously poor record of capital allocation. Just think of the billions that mega-miner BHP spent on buying back shares at record highs in 2011, only to suspend the programme when the share crashed by two-thirds over the next few years — before plunging in again once the share rallied.
Everybody makes mistakes, but this sector has a particularly egregious history. Why? Are resource CEOs really just less capable than their peers? This seems rather unlikely for a group of experienced individuals who are able to run complex operations, often under very trying conditions. But understanding management’s incentives and the external pressures that they face is helpful. This is often referred to as the institutional imperative.
For one, when times are good and commodity prices are high, companies generate super-profits. A sudden flood of capital that is chasing limited investment opportunities means prices jump and companies often overpay. When prices crash, all companies are under pressure and nobody has capital to take advantage of the cheap deals.
Then there’s peer pressure. Logic suggests that when the cycle is strong, one should sit on the sidelines and build up a war chest for the inevitable downturn. But when your peers are expanding and growing profits, your job often hinges on keeping up with the Joneses.
It doesn’t help that analysts place significant pressure on management in this regard. On the eve of the 2008 banking crisis, then Citigroup CEO Chuck Prince famously summed it up: "As long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance."
Lastly, there’s a more insidious problem: growth at any cost. The bigger the company, the larger the compensation package (and the bigger the private jet). It’s much easier to justify higher benefits when running a growing enterprise rather than one that is being kept small but generating better investor returns. To grow, one needs to do deals or invest in new projects. Lagging behind may lead to a takeover by a larger, faster-growing rival, or a new CEO who is willing to embrace the growth mindset.
So is Impala Platinum, with its R11bn takeover of North American Palladium (NAP), following a well-beaten path to a costly top-of-the-market mistake?
Is Impala Platinum following a well-beaten path to a costly top-of-the-market mistake?
It’s true that things are finally looking up for the platinum group metals sector, following a decade of pain. While the platinum price has remained subdued, the palladium price has rocketed by over 250% in the past four years. Share prices of the miners that mine both metals are up double this amount over the same period.
Implats’s stated objective is to increase palladium exposure — which is unsurprising, given that the palladium price is at record levels.
But positive sentiment is the enemy of the bargain hunter, and Implats is buying from one of the smartest investors around — Canada’s Brookfield Business Partners — which is willing to take a discount on the price to sell its 81% stake. Often sellers receive a premium of 20%-25% for a controlling stake.
A further look at the numbers throws up some interesting figures. Analysts expect NAP to earn $130m this year, but in the past decade it’s made combined losses of $402m. That includes a run of 13 straight loss-making years from 2004 to 2016. Implats isn’t buying a company with extreme longevity either: NAP has only nine years of production left in its operations.
For the deal to pay off, NAP will need the palladium price to continue on its recent run, without any of the usual downturns in the sector. But how likely is this? Historically, palladium has shown considerable volatility. In 1996, it went from $100 to over $1,000 an ounce in four years, before crashing back. Palladium’s recent rally has taken it from $500 in 2014 to its present levels above $1,600. Based on the cyclicality of resource prices, we feel that a decade-long period with minimal downside volatility seems unlikely.
Before I receive hate mail from Implats management, let me state that I’m aware that the story is not that simple. NAP is in much better shape than when it was bailed out in 2015. Production has been increased and production methods enhanced, all leading to higher profit margins. There are also opportunities to increase the life of the mine.
However, NAP’s fortunes are still intrinsically tied to the palladium price.
A repeat of historic sell-offs could make today’s valuation look very expensive. At Lentus, this isn’t the kind of risk-reward dynamic that interests us.
But don’t listen to us "experts". Rather look at the facts, incentives and other factors and do your own analysis.
It will be interesting to see how the future plays out.
• Norman-Smith is chief investment officer at Lentus Asset Management