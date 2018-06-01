DAVID MAYNIER: The cold facts of SA’s rampant debt

This bill will provide for:

• A fiscal rule prescribing that, for each financial year from 2019/2020 to 2022/2023, net loan debt as a percentage of GDP must not be more than it was the previous year. In other words, if that loan debt amounted to 50.3% of GDP (as it did last year) then that is the limit within which debt must be kept the next year;

• A review of the fiscal rule by parliament’s national assembly every four years, beginning in 2023/2024, which allows it to either amend, renew or terminate that rule;

• An annual fiscal responsibility report to be tabled by the finance minister at the same time as the budget, setting out whether the fiscal rule was complied with or not, together with reasons for those outcomes. If the plan has failed, there should be a recovery plan for how to get it back on track; and

• Finally, because SA is a small open economy vulnerable to shocks, the Fiscal Responsibility Bill will also provide for an exemption from the fiscal rule to be granted in respect of a specific financial year, or years, by parliament, if the finance minister requests it, based on sound reasons and supported by the standing committee on finance.

We see this bill acting as a "legislative handbrake" that will force the executive to stabilise the level of debt in SA.

Had this rule been in place last year, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba would not have had the discretion to deliver his now infamous "kamikaze" medium-term budget policy statement in October. That announcement blew up the budget and risked a catastrophic full-blown sovereign credit ratings downgrade to junk status, which we narrowly avoided.

A nonpartisan issue

As it stands, we must accept that there is a question mark over whether we can actually limit our debt to 53.2% of GDP by 2023/2024, given the spending pressures we face. But, even if it does, we will still be spending a staggering R277bn on interest on that debt in 2023/2024 — R30bn more than we’ll spend on basic education this year.

Last week in parliament, when we pitched this idea, Nene said he was committed to "engage on the matter". We’re encouraged by that and hope the bill will now be given serious consideration.

We hope everyone — including political parties, business, trade unions, civil society and the public — will embrace the move. The consequences of not supporting this bill will be watching a greater chunk of taxpayer money frittered away on paying interest on our debts. At this critical point in our history, we can’t afford that.

• Maynier is the DA’s shadow minister of finance and a member of the standing committee on finance in parliament