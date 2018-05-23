SA’s global competitiveness languishes in IMD ranking

SA’s global competitiveness remains stubbornly low because of the need to combat record unemployment, according to the IMD World Competitiveness Centre.

While there have been big changes in the South African economy in the past few months, including surprisingly stronger growth in 2017 and Cyril Ramaphosa taking over as president, the impact of these will be felt only over the long term, according to Christos Cabolis, chief economist and head of operations at the IMD World Competitiveness Centre.

The centre presents the 2018 overall ranking for the 63 economies covered by the centre’s world competitiveness yearbook. SA is at 53. The country has hovered between 52 and 54 over a number of years.

The IMD says that SA is stable, citing progress in its institutional framework driven by exchange rate stability, a minor reduction in crime and some measures on gender disparity, all of which have contributed to a slight increase in government efficiency.

"Positive GDP growth and an improving current account deficit suggest that SA may be moving out of its transition period, while the continued broad range of export partners supports stability," reads the IMD’s latest report on global rankings.

Cabolis, however, explains that SA needs to address its deteriorating education standards, the limited fiscal space and rising debt, inefficiency in state-owned enterprises and its persistently high unemployment rate to make any headway.

"This requires a strategic plan that takes into account SA’s resources, but right now it’s not clear what that plan is," he said.

The economy is not growing enough on a sustained basis to drive job creation, said Old Mutual Investment Group’s head of economic research Johann Els.