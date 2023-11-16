MARC HASENFUSS: Altron’s Netstar is back in the game
The company is now fitting four cars every minute with its tracking devices. It’s a big improvement, but there’s still a way to go
16 November 2023 - 05:00
I discovered last week that, despite my mostly stoic nature, I really don’t like to be tracked, trolled and tethered.
What was supposed to be a premium saving insurance product switch is now getting to be one huge haul-ache. When I drive my wife’s car, I am under strict instructions not to break any speed limits — lest the monitoring device picks up a transgression and we are docked points off our reward scheme. My wife tends to get fixated with such things. Every trip is checked. Every point-docking episode interrogated. I can deal with a reprimand or three — it’s the speed that’s killing me...
