Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: MTN’s Telkom bid may be the tonic to unlock value

Could it result in a local standalone listing, with the international operations bundled into another listed vehicle?

21 July 2022 - 05:00

I used to have a soft spot for Telkom. Its technicians — well, at least the ones that serviced Kommetjie and surrounds — were friendly, reliable and even inventive. My old Telkom line never gave me a moment’s hassle.

But the company lost considerable favour with me when one of its sales representatives insisted on replacing the phone in my mother’s cottage with a newfangled device. The damn thing was most erratic, and my mother could not figure out how to use the speed dial, let alone the speaker function. ..

