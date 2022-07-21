Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
A lot of what we see on Twitter distorts the true picture of SA today
The disgraced former health minister is now squarely in Zuma’s radical economic transformation camp
Gold Fields $7bn tilt for Toronto-listed Yamana Gold came like a bolt from the blue in May. Despite initial scepticism, there has been some shift in sentiment towards the deal
Victories will help avoid a potential stumbling block in qualifying for next year’s World Cup
I used to have a soft spot for Telkom. Its technicians — well, at least the ones that serviced Kommetjie and surrounds — were friendly, reliable and even inventive. My old Telkom line never gave me a moment’s hassle.
But the company lost considerable favour with me when one of its sales representatives insisted on replacing the phone in my mother’s cottage with a newfangled device. The damn thing was most erratic, and my mother could not figure out how to use the speed dial, let alone the speaker function. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: MTN’s Telkom bid may be the tonic to unlock value
Could it result in a local standalone listing, with the international operations bundled into another listed vehicle?
