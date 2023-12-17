Few jingling tills this year, or next, warn retail analysts
Load-shedding, inflation, high interest rates and delays at ports weigh down economy
17 December 2023 - 06:14
Retail, which had a tough year navigating load-shedding and a weak macroeconomic environment that hit consumers’ disposable income, could be in for another difficult year as analysts flag risks to growth.
Grocery and clothing retailers, as well as food producers, have bemoaned the high cost of operations caused by load-shedding, as they spent hundreds of millions keeping their operations running in a year when blackouts were even worse than the year before. ..
